Zhengzhou: 12 Killed, 200,000 Evacuated As Incessant Rainfall Batters Central China City

Zhengzhou: Massive floods in central China caused by record-breaking rainfall have left 12 dead and more than 100,000 people evacuated from their homes.

More than a dozen cities in Henan province, including its provincial capital Zhengzhou, are affected.

The Zhengzhou city in the central province of Henan in China, relocated more around 200,000 people after the torrential rains led to widespread flooding in the city known for the world’s biggest production base for Apple iPhones.

Zhengzhou reportedly saw a record 457.5 millimetres (18 inches) of rainfall in the 24 hours through 5 pm on Tuesday. Due to the heavy rains and flooding, inbound flights have been suspended in the city, while rescue operations are underway to evacuate locals to the safe area.

“As of 7am on July 21, almost 200,000 people were evacuated in an emergency and 36,000 city residents were affected by the disaster,” the city authorities said.

Several parts of the city also saw loss of power, while roads submerged in the rainwater. Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the deadly flooding “extremely severe”.

Authorities have issued the highest warning levels for the province as the situation is expected to worsen. The municipal meteorological bureaus of Henan province as well as Zhengzhou have raised the emergency response for the disaster to level I.

President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday the “flood prevention situation was very severe” and at a “critical stage”.

He added that the floods had already resulted in “significant loss of life and damage to property”, and instructed all departments to prioritise “the safety of people and their property”.

The rain began over the weekend, with storms intensifying on Tuesday.

By Tuesday night, Zhengzhou and other places in Henan province saw widespread flooding. There were reports online of people swept away by fast-moving floodwaters, and cars and debris drifting down submerged streets.

Several dams and reservoirs have also breached warning levels, and soldiers have been mobilised to divert rivers that have burst their banks. Flights and train operations in many parts of Henan have also been suspended.