New Delhi: Waste management is a cornerstone of public health and environmental sustainability, especially in rapidly urbanizing nations like India.

The country generates over 159,000 tonnes of waste each day, and efficient systems for collection, segregation, and processing are crucial to ensuring clean and healthy living conditions. Recognizing the importance of cleanliness in everyday life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, emphasized how Swachhata has become a national priority, inspiring behaviour change across the country.

To further this vision, the Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S) campaign is being launched on the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. This initiative, running from September 17 to October 2, 2024, aligns with the annual Swachhata Hi Seva tradition and serves as a precursor to Swachh Bharat Diwas, celebrated on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

As of September 17, 2024, the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) has made significant strides in managing solid and liquid waste across rural India. 3,98,744 villages have implemented solid waste management systems, while an impressive 4,96,495 villages have set up arrangements for waste collection, segregation, and liquid waste management. These efforts are supported by 3,52,162 waste collection sheds and 9,31,454 community compost pits. To ensure efficient waste collection and transportation, 5,04,913 vehicles have been deployed. In terms of liquid waste management, 17,58,725 community soak pits and 72,65,636 household soak pits have been installed, helping to minimize water stagnation and contamination across rural areas.

While rural areas are making substantial progress, cities across India face unique challenges, particularly during the monsoon season. The urgency of effective waste management becomes more evident in urban settings, where improper disposal can lead to water-logging and increased health risks. However, several cities are rising to the challenge by adopting zero-waste strategies, transforming communities and housing societies into models of sustainable living. With over 123,000 tonnes of waste processed daily and 86,000 wards practising door-to-door collection and segregation, India’s urban waste management efforts are equally commendable. Zero-waste housing societies are playing a critical role in these advancements, reducing waste generation and fostering environmental consciousness.

In Navi Mumbai, the Seawood Estate NRI Cooperative Housing Society, with 1,500 residents, has emerged as a leader in zero-waste practices. The society generates around 1,000 kg of waste daily—600 kg of dry waste and 450 kg of wet waste. While dry waste is managed by the local municipal corporation, wet waste is processed on-site, producing approximately 50 kg of compost per day. The society also operates a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 105 kilolitres per day, using treated water to maintain green spaces. In preparation for the monsoon season, the society has enhanced cleanliness efforts, including regular inspections and awareness drives.

In Bangalore, HSR Layout is home to 650 households that collectively generate nearly 20 tonnes of waste per day. With 80% of the waste segregated into wet, dry, and reject categories, the society ensures efficient waste management through door-to-door collection, an on-site STP, and a dry waste collection centre. The community regularly organizes cleanliness drives and infrastructure checks to prevent water-logging and health issues during the rainy season. The society’s Swachagraha Kalika Kendra, a waste management learning centre, provides education on composting and other sustainable practices.

Further south in Calicut, Kerala, the Rock Way Residents’ Association has implemented 100% waste segregation in its 96 households. The society generates over 3,000 kg of waste per month, with bio-waste converted into energy through biogas plants or composted for household gardens. Tools like Bokashi buckets and Geebin Multi-Layer Aerobic Kitchen Compost Bins are used to produce over 1,500 kg of compost each month. To ensure hygiene during the monsoon season, the society collaborates with the Haritha Karma Sena for waste management and undertakes pre-monsoon cleaning efforts.

These zero-waste housing societies exemplify the power of community-driven initiatives in transforming waste management across India. As the Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S) campaign aligns with the Swachh Bharat Mission to promote sustainable living, such examples serve as blueprints for cities nationwide. The integration of innovative practices, from composting to sewage treatment and segregation, highlights the role of active citizen participation in maintaining clean and healthy environments. With continued efforts and awareness, India is poised to advance its journey toward a cleaner, greener future, reinforcing the principles of Swachhata as a national movement.