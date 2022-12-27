Zero Night Celebration In Bhubaneswar! Strict MV Checking At 28 Spots

Bhubaneswar: With the citizens of Bhubaneswar preparing for Zero Night Celebrations, the Commissionerate Police is also gearing up to maintain law and order. In addition, a traffic advisory will be issued on social media soon.

In a press conference on Tuesday evening, DCP Prateek Singh said that 13 platoons of police forces will be deployed at tourist spots on Saturday and Sunday.

The DCP advised that the residents of the capital should celebrate the New Year safely and securely. He said, “Next Saturday, December 31, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 AM, Commissionerate Police will strictly carry out checking and blocking on the roads in Bhubaneswar.” He added that MV checking will be done at 28 places in the city and action will be taken against those who are overspeeding or driving illegally.

Similarly, in 17 checks posts will monitor commuters driving under the influence of alcohol. Quick action teams will be deployed at 4 locations at Master Canteen, Kalpana Chowk, Khandagiri and Rasulgarh and striking force will be deployed at 3 locations at Vani Vihar, Nalco Chowk and Master Canteen.

Permission will be given to organising open-air programs till 10:00 pm and various programs in hotels or indoors till 12:00 pm. Special police will be deployed at the hotels which are organizing the Zero Night event.

Police forces of 10 sections will be deployed to monitor crowding at tourist spots, DCP Singh said, adding that a special officer will keep a watch on the tourist spots on New Year’s day, i.e. Sunday.

Around 13 platoon police forces including 4 additional DCPs, 7 ACPs and 23 inspectors will be deployed under the command of the Bhubaneswar DCP for checking and blocking.