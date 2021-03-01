Zero Discrimination Day: Naveen pledges to fight inequalities

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Zero Discrimination Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged everyone to fight inequalities, celebrate the right to dignity and promote inclusivity.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Odisha CM stated that “Discrimination in any form and on any ground is a social evil & shouldn’t have a place in the society.”

Zero Discrimination Day is observed globally every year on March 2 to promote equality in practice and before the law.

It also highlights the urgent need to take action against the inequalities in income, age, sex, health status, colour, race, occupation, sexual orientation, religion, gender and ethnicity.