Zero Discrimination Day: Know About Its History & Significance

Bhubaneswar: Zero Discrimination Day is an annual day celebrated by the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations.

Zero Discrimination Day is observed globally every year on March 2 to promote equality in practice and before the law.

Zero Discrimination Day was launched by UNAIDS director Michel Sidibé on World Aids Day in December 2013 and first celebrated on 1 March 2014.

Just three years later, UNAIDS called on people to “make some noise around zero discrimination, to speak up and prevent discrimination from standing in the way of achieving ambitions, goals and dreams.”

The United Nations has promoted the day with campaigns and various activities to celebrate one’s right to live life with dignity and honour regardless of their age, sex, religion, caste, colour, nationality, height, weight and profession.

The symbol for Zero Discrimination Day is a butterfly. It is widely used by people on social media to share their stories photos to end discrimination.

Shine a light on inequalities you see by just addressing them on social media or any other medium. You can share UNAIDS videos and infographics to educate your friends and family about the importance of Zero Discrimination Day.