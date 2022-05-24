Zendaya, Keanu Reeves, Andrew Garfield among Time’s 100 Most Influential People

New York: Adele, Zendaya, Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield, Adele, Zoe Kravitz, among a dozen others, have featured in The Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022, which is an annual list of the 100 most influential people serving important roles in entertainment, politics, sports and business. The list is classified under categories of artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers.

Sarah Jessica Parker of Sex And The City Fame, Amanda Seyfried, Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Channing Tatum, Nathan Chen, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Strong, Faith Ringgold, Jazmine Sullivan, Taika Watiti, Miranda Lambert, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, Kris Jenner, Sally Rooney, Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game director), Keanu Reeves, Mary J. Blige, Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste also were on the list.

Celebs & Entertainers on Time100 2022: