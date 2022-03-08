Zelenskyy Blames West For Delaying Decision On No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine

Kyiv: As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on for the 13th day, President Voldomyr Zelenskyy charged the Western countries for not making a decision to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“Western countries, for the 13th day already, have been unable to make a decision to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Although they can do it. But they cannot even help to lift the blockade around the cities,” he was quoted as saying by Nexta TV.

Further, in his statement, Zelenskyy said Russia has lost more aircraft in the 13 days of the Ukraine invasion than it did in the past 30 years.

Zelenskyy said, “Russia has not lost as many aircraft in the past 30 years as it did in 13 days in Ukraine.” He also added, “Ukraine has been fighting for 13 days. Sumy was hit by air bombs. A child was killed in Mariupol.”

Meanwhile, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is feared that World War III could just be a trigger away and Zelenskyy’s demand for declaring his country’s air space a no-fly zone could provide that trigger.

It is probably for this reason that the US and the European Union have rejected Zelenskyy’s demand to declare Ukraine’s air space a no-fly zone.