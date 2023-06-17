‘Zelensky A Disgrace To Jewish People’: Putin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, a “disgrace” to the Jewish community. Putin claimed that many Jewish friends agreed with him and that Zelensky does not represent Jewish values and principles.

Putin said: “I have many Jewish friends. Zelensky is not a Jew, and he is a disgrace to the Jewish people,” CNN quoted him as saying.

“Ukraine will soon stop using its own equipment entirely. Nothing of it remains. Everything they fight with and everything they use is brought in from the outside. You can’t fight like that for long,” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concerns about the potential escalation of the Ukraine conflict involving NATO during the plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, according to CNN.