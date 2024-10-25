Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Zeeshan Siddique, son of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, has joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Zeeshan, who was previously associated with the Congress, will now contest from the Bandra East constituency.

Zeeshan Siddique’s induction into the NCP was announced at a press conference in Mumbai, where he expressed his commitment to serving the people of Bandra East. “I am honored to join the NCP and look forward to working under the leadership of Ajit Pawar to bring positive change to my constituency,” said Zeeshan.

The NCP has fielded Zeeshan as their candidate for Bandra East, a seat he previously won in the 2019 Assembly elections as a Congress candidate.

However, he was expelled from the Congress in August 2024 for allegedly voting against the party during the Maharashtra legislative council elections, a claim he has denied.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related