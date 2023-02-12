Zeenat Aman debuts on Instagram; says, “In 70s film & fashion industry was absolutely male dominated…”

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has finally made her Instagram debut. On Saturday, she shared her first post on her official handle and surprised her fans.

In the picture, she is seen sporting a striped co-ord set. She has styled her look with minimal accessories and no makeup. Even today, the veteran actress looks beautiful! Along with the picture, Zeenat Aman wrote, “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram.”

Today, Zeenat Aman shared another picture on her handle and penned a long note. She recalled how the 70s was ‘absolutely male dominated’. She wrote that she was excited to see young women working today. A part of her caption read, “In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though, is different.”

The actress ruled the 70s and 80s with her solid performances. She also went on to become a trendsetter with her fashionable outfits. Zeenat Aman shared her no-makeup picture and penned a special note for her fans.