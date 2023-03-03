Zeenat Aman All Set For OTT Debut With Web Series On Bra Fitters

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman is all set to make her OTT debut with a web series titled Showsttopper.

According to reports, the show will reportedly address the oft-ignored subject of lingerie fitting and introduce the concept of bra fitting and specialists who deal with it called bra fitters.

The show will be directed by Manish Harishankar.

In 2019, the actress was seen as Sakeena Begum in Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s film Panipat.

The actress rose to fame after winning the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970 and in the same year, she stepped into the world of Bollywood. She made her debut in the film ‘The Evil Within’ alongside legendary actor Dev Anand.