Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar Launched In India With Inbuilt FM Radio: Check Details

New Delhi: Zebronics has launched its latest Zeb Vita Pro soundbar in the Indian market. The newly launched FM radio and dual 52mm drivers and the soundbar supports call a function via Bluetooth. Let us tell you about the price in India and other specifications of this soundbar.

Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro price in India

This new Bluetooth soundbar has been launched with an introductory price of Rs 1,899 and can be purchased from Flipkart. One thing to note here is that it is listed on the company’s official website for Rs 3,499, which is expected to be the price of the device after the end of the introductory period.

Zebronics Zeb Vita Pro Features

In this Zebronics Soundbar, customers get dual 52mm drivers which produce 24W (12W+12W) output. The device offers a frequency range of 100Hz-18KHz and also comes with TWS (True Wireless Stereo) function that allows users to connect other Zeb-Vita Pro soundbars to enhance the audio experience.

The front of the soundbar has an LED display, in addition to the volume buttons, power and scan buttons have been given. The company claims that the battery of this soundbar gives 10 hours of playback time at 50 percent volume and it takes 3.5 hours to fully charge the device.

The soundbar supports WMA, MP3 and WAV files and can be connected to a smartphone, smart TV, laptop or tablet. For connectivity, Bluetooth version 5, microSD card support up to 32 GB, aux input and USB port have been provided.