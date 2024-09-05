Chennai: Zebronics, a leading player in the Indian IT peripherals market, today announced the launch of its new range of curved monitors, designed to elevate the visual experience for both professionals and gaming enthusiasts. The new lineup comprises three cutting-edge models: ZEB-N49A, ZEB-N34A, and ZEB-N30A.

The flagship model, ZEB-N49A, boasts a massive 49-inch curved ultrawide display with a 32:9 aspect ratio, offering an unparalleled immersive viewing experience. Equipped with DQHD resolution (5120×1440), Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture functionalities a lightning-fast 120Hz refresh rate with 1msMPRT, this monitor is a powerhouse in its true sense. Combined with the gamut of 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 coverage, the ZEB-N49A produces stunning, true-to-life colours that can be used by various professionals like content creators, video & graphic designers and gamers. The ZEB-N49A comes with a type-C, 65 watts PD charger.

The 34-inch ZEB-N34A boasts WQHD resolution, a rapid 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms MPRT for seamless gaming and content creation. Its 350 nits brightness, coupled with 99% sRGB and 92% DCI-P3 colour coverage, delivers rich & vibrant visuals. The 30-inch ZEB-N30A provides an optimal balance of screen size and performance with WFHD resolution, a 200Hz refresh rate, and 1ms MPRT. Offering 300 nits brightness, this monitor delivers smooth visuals and accurate colours. Both models support HDR10 for enhanced contrast and detail.

All three models are committed to enhancing user experience with features like ZGameAid technology, which allows gamers to effortlessly adjust crucial settings directly from the OSD panel. This, combined with ambient lighting, dual DP and HDMI ports, and ergonomic stands with height, swivel, and tilt adjustments, revamps any office setups or gaming rigs.