Zebronics unveils India’s first Tower Speaker with Dolby Audio – Zeb Octave

Chennai: Zebronics, India’s leading brand in IT Peripherals, Sound Systems, Consumer Electronics, and Mobile/Lifestyle Accessories, is the first Indian brand to unveil a bombastic 340W, truly audiophile grade Tower Speaker with Dolby Audio, labelled as Zeb-Octave.

After tasting the sound of success via their Soundbar range, Zebronics yet again raises the bar in the Home Audio segment by being the 1st Indian brand to amalgamate Dolby’s technology in the Tower Speaker category, justifying their motto to serve ‘Premium for Masses’.

Have an immersive experience for entertainment: be it a weekend plan of binging movies / TV series, a Gaming night with pals, listening to your favourite tracks to get you in the groove or just hosting a rocking house ‘party’, do it all with the phenomenal 3-way, 340-WattRMS output sound monster Zeb-Octave.

Designed for an ultimate audio experience, Zeb-Octave gives you accentuated performances of sound quality, letting you not only listen but feel the audio reverberating. It features touch controls and an LED display on the front and it’s perfectly packed within a beautiful black & gold enclosure that just magnifies its opulent design.

Modern yet simplistic, Zeb-Octave gives you a holistic sound experience as it is not just about the premium looks, but the deliverance of amazing audio quality with the Dolby experience and along with the Virtual 3D mode, it just adds a cherry on the cake. With its dedicated tweeters, double-mid range drivers and powerful subwoofers, it gives a surreal sound indulgence. What’s more, you ask? Connect the 2 wireless mics that come along with Zeb-Octave to sing away with the Karaoke feature to make some fun and happy memories for life. Relax and get swept away with the entirety of the experience and control your speakers with the remote control consisting of 4 equalizer modes as well.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Co-founder and Director, Mr Pradeep Doshi, said – “After the ever-successful complete home entertainment range that includes soundbars, projectors & more, we are bringing out the tower speaker with Dolby audio that has impeccable design and features to give you the best listening experience. We’re the first Indian brand to have launched a tower speaker with Dolby Audio and that makes us immensely proud that we’re bringing the premium audio experience to the masses.”

Zeb-Octave is currently priced at Rs. 24,999/- and can be purchased from www.shop.zebronics.com and Flipkart.com