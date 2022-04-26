Zebronics ropes in Janhvi Kapoor as its first female brand ambassador

Chennai: Zebronics, leading Indian IT Peripherals, consumer electronics & wearables brand has roped in Janhvi Kapoor as the brand ambassador for smartwatches and audio products with #ZebronicsForLife campaign.

Celebrating free-spirited millennials, music enthusiasts, and those who love to vibe with their troop. To express and understand the pulse of the young blood and their distinct audio & fitness needs, Zebronics has an extensive range of advanced products that are designed for the masses with superior quality, snug fit, peppy colors and so much more; leveling up their “premium for the masses” vision.

Zebronics is bridging the technology gap with premium products that stand out with impressive features, premium build, style, and more. To add to the fame and popularity, the brand has signed Gen Z youth icon, Janhvi Kapoor, as the brand ambassador. The Bollywood celebrity is recognized for her charismatic personality, chic style, and liveliness that she carries everywhere she goes, it perfectly reflects the new age products offered by Zebronics.

“As a modern-day actor, you have to be prepared for everything, you have to be agile and ready to go. And that’s where Technology comes into the picture. It’s such an integral part of our lives. And Zebronics – with their innovative and quality design-driven gadgets, helps simplify my life and make it hassle-free. It’s been at the forefront of doing that for 25 years now, and it’s still rocking as a Modern-Day Brand. Their ideology of premium for the masses, which I believe in as well, is why I’m so proud to be associated with the brand. Zebronics – For life.” says Janhvi Kapoor.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Co-founder & Director, Zebronics said “The current market is rapidly changing, products are evolving at an ever-increasing pace. We’ve made the impossible possible for the masses with our premium range of Dolby soundbars, Alexa-enabled products, wireless earbuds and so much more. Our smartwatch segment has grown exponentially over the years, delivering the ‘premium for masses’ vision that we’ve always had for the brand. Janhvi Kapoor is more than a youth icon, she is filled with exuberance and charisma like no other. Our brand design, style, and functionality are on the same lines that believe in making the impossible possible with style & functionality.”