Zebronics rolls out ‘Unleash the Champion’ campaign with ace cricketers

Chennai: Celebrating its ongoing 25th anniversary, Zebronics, a leading Indian IT peripheral and consumer electronics brand has launched its new campaign “Unleash the Champion” featuring ace cricketers that resonate with the brand’s message of motivation, overcoming challenges, and the courage to beat the odds, which is what the brand has been doing with its ‘Always Ahead’ ideology.

Zebronics recently released four videos featuring ace cricketers, and 2 more will follow as part of their campaign titled “Unleash the Champion” with multiple cricketers like Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa,& Dinesh Karthik to connect and further strengthen the brand’s appeal among the new-age audience. The collaboration has been aiming to promote Zebronics product portfolio featuring wearables, audio, and grooming solutions that are specifically designed to meet the requirements of our wide audience.

As a brand once known only for IT peripherals & sound solutions, Zebronics now offer an extensive range of ‘Premium for masses’ products like Soundbar, Smart wearables, Personal grooming, Personal audio, and more.

Talking about the interesting tie-up with cricketers for the campaign Yash Doshi, Director, Zebronics said “The brand is tapping into the pulse of the audience with a sport that is celebrated as an emotion rather than a mere game. And with this campaign ‘Unleash the Champion’, we’re taking it beyond the field by sharing inspirational stories about courage, hope, determination, and the message of celebrating every moment to the masses.”

The brand has exclusive content, contest, and games on its social media pages.

About Zebronics

Founded in 1997, Zebronics is a leading Indian Audio, IT & Gaming Peripherals, Mobile/ Lifestyle Accessories, Smart gadgets, Healthcare & Surveillance Solutions brand with a mission to provide ‘premium for masses’ products that are great on design & performance.