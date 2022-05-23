Zebronics Launches Zeb-Yoga 3 Neckband Earphones With Rapid Charge Tech

New Delhi: The Indian-based electronics manufacturer Zebronics has launched new wireless neckband earphones in the Indian market dubbed the Zeb-Yoga 3.

Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 price, availability details

The Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 wireless neckband earphones will be available to purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 699 on the Reliance Digital online store, The earphones are listed on the Zebronics website with a price tag of Rs.1,899.

Buyers will get an option to choose the earphones in Black, Blue, Green and Orange color options.

Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 specs & features

The Zeb-Yoga 3 neckband comes with an ergonomic and flexible design with metallic magnetic earpieces. It features large 14mm drivers that are tuned for a balanced sound profile.

Zebronics has claimed that Zeb-Yoga 3 neckband earphones can provide playback of up to 17 hours on a single charge. The earphones are also capable of providing up to 8 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge time. The neckband uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, has voice assistant support for Android smartphones, comes with in-line controls, and measures 111.2×28.2×182.7mm.