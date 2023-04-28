Zebronics introduces Zeb-Smart Cam 105 – an AI Powered Home Automation Camera with 2-Way Audio

Chennai: Zebronics, a well-known Indian Techno-Gadgetbrand, pioneers in IT Peripherals and Audio products, has launched their latest Zeb-Smart Cam 105. This smart camera is packed with features and designed to be an affordable, yet comprehensive solution for your home security needs.

Equipped with a Full HD 1080p resolution camera that provides live streaming and high-resolution images with its 2 MP camera, the ZEB-SMART 105 is a great addition to your home security. It also comes with AI-powered motion detection that notifies you whenever the camera detects movement. The camera has a 355° horizontal and 120° vertical range that provides a wide view of the room and is equipped with infra-red night vision that covers up to 5 metres, making an ideal solution towards security at night.

The Zeb-Smart Cam 105 also features 24×7 Live Monitoring, so you can keep an eye on your home even when you’re away. The recordings can be stored on micro-SD cards up to 128 GB or via optional cloud storage.The talk-back feature of the Smart-Cam lets you stay connected with your loved ones through its superior microphone and 2-way audio, no matter where you are. The camera is also easy to mount on the wall, making it a great solution for any space.

The companion application for the Zeb-Smart Cam 105 is compatible with Android and iOS devices, so you can access your camera from anywhere, at any time.

Commenting on the launch, Co-Founder & Director, Mr. Pradeep Doshi said, “Zebronics has always focussed towards abridging the gap between availability of technology and its accessibility to the consumers at large. The Zeb-Smart Cam 105 is an apt addition in today’s fast paced life and is a comprehensive solution that provides peace of mind and security. The addition of the Zeb-Smart Cam 105 in our arsenal of Security products has taken us a step further to redefine robust security to one and all and with its features, affordability, and quality, it’s definitely worth considering for anyone looking for a smart camera for their home/office. We’re confident that more such products aiming towards security for homes & offices will keep us ‘Always Ahead’”

The Zeb-Smart Cam 105 will be launched on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs. 1899/-

