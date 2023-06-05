Zebronics introduces ZEB-PixaPlay 22, a Smart LED Vertical Projector to elevate home entertainment

Chennai: Zebronics, a pioneer in the segment of IT Peripherals & Home Entertainment, announced the launch of its Smart-LED Projector called ZEB-PixaPlay 22 in a modern vertical design.

With a mission to bring large screen entertainment at home, the Projector comes in a compact sleek design with built-in powerful speakers.

The ZEB-PixaPlay 22 is a smart projector that offers an extraordinary cinematic experience within the confines of your home.

It combines cutting-edge smart technology, remarkable features like electronic focus, quad core processor, dual band connectivity and mirroring support, all packaging into a user-friendly UI design to transform the way you enjoy movies, games, and multimedia content.

The compact device can project a screen upto 406 cms in size; the ZEB-PixaPlay 22 brings the complete large screen theatre experience right to your living space. With a brightness of 3200 lumens it ensures clear contrast, vivid colours, and intricate details, resulting in exceptional picture quality with FHD 1080P support.

To enhance the audio experience, the projector is equipped with powerful built-in speakers, and it can be further enhanced with a wide range of Soundbars, allowing you to convert any room into a theatre or gaming arena.

The ZEB-PixaPlay 22 offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI input and USB ports with pendrive support, as well as an aux out for audio. Its long-lasting lamp guarantees uninterrupted visual enjoyment with a lifespan of 30,000 hours.

You can easily cast and mirror content wirelessly from your devices directly onto the projector.

Additionally, it can be conveniently mounted on the ceiling and comes with a remote control for easy operation with electronics focus. The device also comes with a protective sleeve and carry loop.

Commenting on the launch, Co-founder and Director, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, said – “We are excited about the addition of the Zeb-PixaPlay 22 in the arsenal of our Smart LED Projectors. This new projector fits promptly in the mission to get a cinema-like experience at home with its cutting-edge tech, user-friendly features & powerful performance. Zebronics is pushing the envelope constantly to redefine the genre of Home-Entertainment with the range of Projectors, Soundbars and Smart TVs, wherein the users can enjoy an astounding Audio-Visual experience that won’t burn a hole in their pockets. Catering to the wide range of demographics, our commitment to provide ‘Premium for Masses’ is essentially the epicentre of our goal to be ‘Always Ahead’”.

The Zeb-PixaPlay 22 will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 12,999 on Flipkart