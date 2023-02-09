Zebronics Iconic-Ultra Smartwatch Launched at Introductory Price of Rs 3,299

Chennai: Zebronics, India’s leading brand in IT Peripherals, Electronics & Lifestyle Accessories has unveiled its latest smartwatch – Zebronics Iconic Ultra that appeals to the tech-savvy consumers.

The Zebronics Iconic Ultra Smartwatch features a vibrant 1.78″ AMOLED display that has a 2.5D laminated screen offering an immersive viewing experience. The always-on display feature ensures that you never miss a notification, even when the watch is in idle mode.

With over a 100 sports mode, the smartwatch also has a variety of health sensors that monitors and measures SPO2, Heart-rate, Blood pressure, sleep tracking and more like water consumption reminders, sedentary alert etc. An added feature for female health is the menstrual tracking making it a comprehensive health monitoring device and it’s an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts.

Zeb-Iconic Ultra comes with 9 in-built and more than 100and customizable& app-based watch faces allowing you to choose the look that best suits your style, personality and the occasion. The functional crown on the metal body gives a premium feel and allows users to easily navigate the watch. The smartwatch has an in-built speaker and mic & is equipped with Bluetooth V 5.1 + V 3.0 that enables the users to make and receive calls and also to control the device for using camera and music control features. It also supports voice assistants like Google and Siri, making it easy to use.

The Zeb-Iconic Ultra is a waterproof Smartwatch with an IP67 rating that houses a 260 mAH battery offering a staggering stand-by time of up-to 30 days. The watch comes with an infinite loop strap that is designed for maximum comfort & flexibility.

Zeb-Iconic Ultra comes with the infinity loop Silicon bands in quirky Orange and a Black colour option. This will be available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs. 3299/-