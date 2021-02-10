Zareen Khan’s video of Shudh Kathak Tihaai will leave you mesmerised!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has added yet another feather in her hat with her latest dance video. The starlet recently shared a post on Instagram & her YouTube channel where she shows her prowess in the world of Shudh Kathak Tihaai.

Collaborating with the expert himself, Kumar Sharma, she learned the art of Kathak in merely two dance sessions! It’s no easy feat to learn the traditional dance form of Kathak, something which even dance experts find it tough follow suit but Zareen, the talented entertainer that she is, managed to do so with aplomb! Right from the correct posture to the intense foot tapping skill and a beautiful ethnic outfit, the actress has surely turned heads with her video.

The Instagram post shared stated that there will be a lot more Kathak videos to come and we are on the edge of our seats waiting to lay our eyes upon the gorgeous actress in them!



https://youtu.be/EXAySI96m5c