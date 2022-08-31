Zaid Khan, Sonal Monteiro Starrer ‘Banaras’ Gets Release Date: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Karnataka’s senior politician Zameer Ahmed’s son Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro’s upcoming film is all set to hit theatres on November 4th.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Take A Look:

Talking about the movie, as the title suggests, the story of the movie tipped to be a beautiful romantic entertainer is set in Banaras city.

The movie is directed by Jayathirtha and produced by Tilakraj Ballal under NK Productions. Ajaneesh Loknath has scored music for the movie and his work is going to be one of the biggest assets.