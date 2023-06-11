Zachary Quinto praised Kim Kardashian on her new ‘American Horror Story’ performance

New York: Kim Kardashian, the famous reality TV star is set to make her enter the world of fictional series with the highly anticipated American Horror Story Season 12. As reported earlier, the American socialite is teaming up with renowned Hollywood star Emma Roberts, who is returning to AHS after a break, to play a key role in the series. However, The Kardashian star’s inclusion in the star cast is not taken well by the fans of the show, who think she is miscast.

As you may know, the makers of American Horror Story Season 12 have been receiving flak from the audiences for casting Kim Kardashian in one of the pivotal roles, as they believe that the reality TV star cannot act. However, Kim’s co-star Zachary Quinto has an entirely different take on it. The actor, who recently confirmed to People that he is playing an important cameo role in AHS, opened up about sharing the screen with The Kardashians star in the series.

“I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her. She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice,” said the actor when he was asked if he gave Kim Kardashian any advice while working with her. “She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job,” said the Star Trek actor, who is visibly impressed with the reality TV star’s acting skills.