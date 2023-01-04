Z-Plus Security Cover For WB Governor

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has been accorded Z-plus category VIP security cover of armed central paramilitary commandos by the Union home ministry, officials said on Wednesday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been entrusted with the task, they said.

A contingent of about 25-30 armed personnel will provide security cover to Bose in shifts whenever he travels to any part of the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the security cover on the recommendation of central security and intelligence agencies that undertook a security review of the VIP, officials said.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was appointed the West Bengal Governor in November last year.