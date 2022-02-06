Ahmedabad: Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday reached an incredible milestone during the first ODI match of the three-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, becoming India’s second-fastest spinner to the feat.

Chahal was denied his first ODI hat-trick but he achieved a major milestone, joining an elite list of India bowlers in ODI cricket.

Notably, it was the first ODI Chahal was playing at home since March 2019 and the leg-spinner quelled doubts over his ability to take wickets in the middle overs.

Chahal picked up 2 wickets in as many balls, getting the big wickets of Pooran and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard in the 20th over.