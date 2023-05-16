Yuva Sangam 2: Delegation of 40 students from Rajasthan reached IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of 40 students of diverse higher education institutions from Rajasthan led by the Nodal Institute MNIT Jaipur, reached Bhubaneswar today as part of the second phase of the government’s ambitious cultural and educational endeavour the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam’ programme.

While the nodal institute of Rajasthan is MNIT Jaipur, the nodal institute of Odisha is IIT Bhubaneswar. The student’s delegate was flagged off at a special ceremony. Their trip will conclude on 22nd May. They are also accompanied by 4 faculty members.

Through this visit, the emphasis will be laid on increasing the exchange of rich cultural and traditional and exchange of ideas between the two states. Further promotion of tourism, tradition, progress, technology and mutual contact are also part of the agenda.

During the visit, the students will be interacting with the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha which will be followed by a visit to The Puri Jagannath temple, Raghurajpur Village, Konark Temple, Chandrabhaga beach, Dhauligiri, Khandagiri Caves, KamranHaat and Shopping complex, State Tribal Museum, Paradeep Port, Lalitgiri Monastry and Museum among others. Their itinerary also include a visit to local villages and interaction with start-ups and MSME, entrepreneurs, artists, singers, sports persons, musicians, SHGs, etc. The Minister of Education and Skill Development& Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will address the delegates at a special ceremony on 20th May 2023at SOA Auditorium followed by dinner at Vivanta.

A brainchild of Ministry of Education, Yuva Sangam’ Youth Exchange program under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat aims to strengthen people-to-people connections, especially between youth of different states and introduce to them the culture and values of India. The idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was conceptualized and structured by the Hon’ble Prime Minster Sh. Narendra Modi Ji to create a cultural connect between the various states of India.

It also aims to expose youth who embody not just immense talent, global knowledge, spirit of creativity and innovation but also revisit cultural values that reflect the country’s humane philosophy. This initiative was launched in February this year and the first phase of Yuva Sangam had an overwhelming participation of 1200 youngsters, with the first batch visiting northeast India.