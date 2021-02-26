Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Bhubaneswar: Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

Releasing a statement on Twitter, Pathan recounted memories of wearing the India jersey for the first time and later going on to lift two World Cups for the country.

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

Pathan also thanked the captains he has played under, including MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, and Gautam Gambhir.

The right-handed batsman made his international debut in a T20I match in September 2007 against Pakistan. He played his first ODI in June 2008 against the same opposition.

In his ODI career, Pathan scored 810 runs in 57 matches at an average of 27. He has hit two centuries and three half-centuries in ODIs. The hard-hitting batsman scored 236 runs in 22 T20I matches at an average of 18.15.

In his career, Pathan played from three IPL teams — Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 174 matches, he has scored 3,204 runs at an average of 29.12 and a strike rate of 142.97.