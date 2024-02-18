Yulia, Alexei Navalny’s wife, shares picture with late Putin critic

Russia: In her first social media post since Alexei Navalny’s team confirmed his death, Yulia, his widow, shared a picture on Instagram with her late husband, Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic.

The picture showed the couple’s heads touching, as they watched what appears to be a musical performance.

“I love you,” Yulia Navalnaya, an economist by profession, posted on the social networking platform.

Navalny, 47, was found dead in a Russian prison on February 16. He was being held in one of Russia’s ‘toughest penal colonies,’ a maximum-security jail in the Arctic Circle, on charges related to extremism and fraud. Imprisoned in January 2021, he was serving a 19-year sentence at the time of his death.

Navalny’s imprisonment, however, was widely seen as an ‘act of retribution’ by Putin and the Kremlin.

Speaking at a security conference in Germany’s Munich hours after Russian authorities announced that Navalny had died, Yulia Navalnaya, squarely blamed Putin, saying at the time that if the news of her spouse’s demise was true, the Russian President would be ‘personally responsible.’