Yudhra’s Character Posters Unveiled, Trailer Out on August 29

In anticipation of the upcoming release of Yudhra, fans have been excited by a series of striking character posters that have set social media abuzz.

Following the enthusiastic response to yesterday’s poster, the makers have now unveiled additional character posters that capture the film’s intense and action-packed essence. Featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi with fierce intensity and raw anger, and showcasing Malavika Mohanan’s stunning Hindi debut, the stylish posters perfectly reflect the film’s thrilling and high-octane vibe.

The makers of the film, Excel Entertainment, revealed the character posters through their social media handle.

“Yudhra – Anger is his weapon, death is his companion. #YudhraTrailer releases on 29th Aug.”

Nikhat – The flame that fuels Yudhra’s fire. #YudhraTrailer releases on 29th August.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen in a never-seen-before avatar as the brooding and revenge-driven Yudhra. His fierce look, coupled with a palpable intensity, has left fans excited for what promises to be an action-packed ride. The second poster introduces Malavika Mohanan as Nikhat, Yudhra’s strong emotional anchor, who exudes grace in the poster. Her look in the black attire standing and posing, hints at a complex character that will bring depth to the story and act as the voice of reason to Yudhra.

The fresh pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan is already being hailed, with fans eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between the two stars. Malavika, who recently garnered significant praise for her role in the highly anticipated film ‘Thangalaan’, brings her formidable talent to ‘Yudhra’, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. The film’s poster, which was revealed just yesterday, has received positive reactions from fans, praising the intense aesthetic and the powerful presence of its leads.

As excitement builds, Excel Entertainment has also teased that a trailer for the film will be released on August 29. With ‘Yudhra’ set to hit theatres on September 20, these character posters have only heightened the anticipation for what is shaping up to be a thrilling cinematic experience.