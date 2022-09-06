YSS India distributes Renewable Solar Lights in flood-affected Puri villages

Bhubaneswar: The devotees of Yogada Satsanga Society ( YSS) of India, established in 1917 under the charisma of Sri Parmahansa Yoganananda distributed eco-friendly Solar Light to flood-affected families in 7 villages of GOP and Nimapada blocks under Puri district.

The members and devotees of the Society sought suggestions of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra regarding the relief material for distribution. Mahapatra told them that safe shelter, dry and cooked food, medicine, polythene, animal feed etc were distributed as emergency relief as per the directions of Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik. Now, in the post-flood scenario, the process for distribution of house repair assistance and crop loss assistance is going on.

Mahapatra advised members of the Society to distribute solar light with chargers. Such a device, said Sri Mahapatra “will be an asset of the family. While providing eco-friendly light, the device will also spread experience-based awareness among people about the use of renewable energy”.

Accordingly, the devotees and members of the Society distributed solar lights to around 650 families in flood-affected villages namely Bhitaradaligaon, Aloi, Rahangagorada, Olandi, Gabasingha, Khandiakud of Gop block, and village Tihula of Nimapada block.