YRF’s The Romantics Trailer To Be Release Tomorrow In 190 Countries; Deets Inside

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films celebrated 50 years and now is all set to come up with a four-part docu-series in collaboration with Netflix. The docu-series is titled ‘The Romantics’! The global streaming giant will release the trailer of the docu-series in 190 countries tomorrow.

Sharing details on the collaboration, Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India shares, “Fondly remembered as The King of Romance, Yash Chopra’s films brought in a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories and nostalgia, we’re partnering with the creative powerhouses, YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring The Romantics to our global audiences. The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra’s journey to building a world-class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history.”

