YRF’s ‘The Romantics’ Trailer Out!

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films celebrated 50 years and now is all set to come up with a four-part docu-series in collaboration with Netflix. The docu-series titled ‘The Romantics’ is finally out.

The trailer begins with several celebs reacting to the term ‘Bollywood’. Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan is heard saying, ‘No I don’t like that word’. Even Ranbir Kapoor adds, ‘Hate it.” Rani Mukerji and Ranveer Singh spoke about how Yash Chopra believed in them and their talent. Celebs were shell-shocked when they discovered that Aditya Chopra, who has always been private about his life, has been interviewed for this docu-series. They couldn’t believe that the world will finally see Aditya on camera after 20 years. He gave his last interview to a magazine in 1995. The ace director and producer will share insights about YRF.

Have a look:

Directed by Smriti Mundhra, The Romantics is a four-part docu-series celebrating the legacy of late filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production house, Yash Raj Films. It will start streaming on Netflix on Feb 14, 2023. The series also features the big wigs of Bollywood talking about the celebrated filmmaker. For that matter, Aditya Chopra will narrate the stories of his father as well.