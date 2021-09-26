YRF 50: Yash Raj Films announces release dates of 4 big screen movies

Mumbai: Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films announced the theatrical release dates of four of its big screen movies, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera.

These four films are a part of Yash Raj Films fifty years plan. It turned 50 in 2020 but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, its owner Aditya Chopra decided to postpone the celebrations of YRF 50.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj is a historical film starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakesh Dwivedi. It was originally slated to arrive in theatres this Diwali. However, according to the latest reports announcement, the film has now booked a 21 January 2022 release.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a social comedy. The film will release in theatres on 25 Feb 2022.

Shamshera

Shamshera is another historic drama from the YRF 50 years celebration plan. The film is slated to release on 18 March 2022. It will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty aur Babli 2 is the sequel to the 2005 comedy hit film Bunty Aur Babli that featured Rani Mukherjee, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The sequel will star Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film is slated to release on 19 Nov 2021.