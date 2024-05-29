YouTuber Sanju Techy Get Punishment for Setting up Swimming Pool in Moving Car

Kerala: YouTuber Sanju Techy from Kerala is facing serious trouble after recreating a stunt inspired by a Malayalam movie. He allegedly set up a makeshift swimming pool inside a moving car with a tarpaulin sheet and filled it with water.

As per the video, Sanju with his friends enjoying the water-filled car swimming pool gained thousands of views. The car with a makeshift pool inside was seen moving through a busy road. However, as water started to seep into the driver’s seat and engine, Sanju and his friends stopped the car midway to drain the water there, causing a huge traffic block in the area.

As the video went viral, the Motor Vehicle Department took swift action on Wednesday against the popular YouTuber for violating various traffic rules. The registration certificate of the vehicle was also suspended.

The YouTuber and three others in the vehicle were ordered to perform social service at the Government Medical College Hospital for one week and also to attend the MVD’s training programme, official sources said. The licence of the driver of the car will also be suspended for one year, they added.