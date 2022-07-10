YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Arrested After He Calls Fans At Noida Metro Station For Birthday Celebration

New Delhi: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Saturday after his followers gathered in large numbers at a metro station to celebrate his birthday.

Taneja was first detained for violating the prohibitory orders imposed in Noida, in view of the rising Covid cases. Noida police then arrested him for disobedience to order duly communicated by public servant. Taneja, who runs the YouTube channel ‘Flying Beast’, had planned to celebrate his birthday at the Sector 51 Metro Station in Noida.

Earlier, Taneja had posted a request on his Instagram page asking followers to gather at the metro station. Following this, thousands of people turned up at Sector 51 metro station, resulting in a stampede. Gaurav Taneja has over 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

His wife Ritu Rathee, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, said that she had booked an entire metro in which they would celebrate Taneja’s birthday and cut the cake. “We will be restricted by maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC. Lekin sabse milege zaroor (But we will meet everyone),” she posted on Instagram.

Gaurav Taneja is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in India with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels– ‘Flying Beast’, ‘Fit Muscle TV’ and ‘Rasbhari Ke Papa’ where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams.