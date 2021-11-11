Youtube Will Hide Dislike Counts On Videos: Know More 

New Delhi: YouTube has introduced an update in which it would stop displaying dislike counts on videos. However, the creators can view the dislike counts in YouTube Studio.

As per reports, the company is not removing the dislike button and users can still dislike any video. However, the dislike count will be visible to creators as private feedback, which will help prevent some public shaming, according to YouTube. The latest announcement was made in a blog post.

Reportedly, the platform has to the decision after its experiments showed a reduction in attacking behaviour towards small creators.

Moreover, the smaller creators believe that they have just started a channel and are being unfairly targeted by this behaviour, which was confirmed by an experiment done by the platform. YouTube further says that this attacking behaviour occurred at a higher proportion on smaller channels.