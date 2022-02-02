YouTube Video Player Gets A New Look On Android And iOS 

New Delhi: YouTube video player is rolling out a new interface for its mobile app’s full-screen player, which should make it easier to like or dislike a video (privately, of course), view comments, and share what you’re watching.

According to a report by The Verge, the new look focuses on a change on the buttons and refreshes the player’s look that users experience once they receive the silent update.

Additionally, it features the suggested videos hidden away on a collapsible box that shows the list when clicked.

However, not all users have received the update yet, as people via Twitter say that not everyone has the same looks on their YouTube app as of now. Many people have already reported that this update is available on their device, and some range from both the iOS and Android versions of the app.

The catch to see the new look is via entering the video on a full screen, showing the new controls on the lower left-hand side. A portrait mode would only show the old UI known to the masses already.