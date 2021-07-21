YouTube Unveils ‘Super Thanks’ Feature For Creators: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: YouTube has unveiled a new way for video creators to earn money from fans through a feature called “Super Thanks” on Tuesday.

Talking about the feature, it is a fourth way for YouTubers to earn money from their viewers, comes as competing platforms like short-form video app TikTok and Facebook’s Instagram are investing heavily to court creators filming viral videos.

In this feature, users can buy Super Thanks at four price points, from $2 (roughly Rs. 150) to $50 (roughly Rs. 3.730). Once a fan makes a purchase on a video page, YouTube will add an animated GIF with a colourful comment to highlight their purchase, which creators can respond to.

Notably, the feature is available to creators and viewers in 68 countries on desktop and mobile devices (Android and iOS). The company says that it is working on expanding it to more creators by the end of the year.

YouTube: How to check if you have access to Super Thanks?

Step 1: Sign in to YouTube Studio. In the left menu, click Monetization.

Step 2: Select the Supers tab. If it’s your first time in the Supers section, follow the on-screen instructions to get started. You must be monetizing and in an eligible location to have access to Supers.

If you don’t see the Supers section, you don’t have access yet. Once you’ve completed all the instructions, if you see “Super Thanks” with an on/off button next to it, you have access.