Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki To Resign; Indian-American Neal Mohan To Replace Her

New Delhi: Susan Wojcicki, the CEO of YouTube, on Thursday said that she will be stepping down from her position, reported CNBC.

After nearly 25 years of working at Google, Wojcicki plans to take a step back from her role as the head of YouTube and focus on her family, health, and personal projects. Indian-American Neal Mohan, the current Chief Product Officer, will take over as the Senior Vice President and new head of YouTube.

Wojcicki joined YouTube in 2014 and has since played a significant role in shaping the platform. While she will no longer serve as CEO, she plans to continue working with YouTube teams, coaching members, and meeting with creators.

Wojcicki has agreed with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet in the longer term. She believes her experiences over the years will enable her to provide guidance and counsel across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies.

Wojcicki expressed confidence in the YouTube leadership team, which she has spent nearly nine years building. She also noted her nearly 15 years of experience working with Mohan, both at Google and as his role grew to become the Senior Vice President of Display and Video Ads.