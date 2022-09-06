Youth’s Mutilated Body Recovered From Forest, Murder Suspected

Kandhamal: The mutilated body of a youth was recovered from the forest near Putkibali village under Baliguda Police limits in Kandhamal district.

The deceased has been identified as Sukadev Rana of Ghantapada village under Kantamal Police limits in Boudh district.

According to reports, Sukadev was missing since August 26. He had gone to Putkibali village, but never returned to his village Ghantapada. Following this, his family members had filed a missing report at Baliguda Police Station.

Later, Sukadev’s mutilated body was recovered from the forest near Putkibali village.

The cops have initiated a probe and arrested three accused persons, in this case from Putkibali village. They have been identified as Dushashan Mallick, Girish Mallick and Nilabant Mallick.

During interrogation the accused persons admitted to their guilt, Police said. Further investigation is going on to find out if any other persons are involved in this case.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth might have been murdered over a love affair.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.