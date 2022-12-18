Youth’s Mutilated Body Found On Roadside

Aska: The mutilated body of a youth was found on the roadside at Pitala under Hinjili police limits here on Sunday morning.

The matter came to fore after some locals spotted the body of the youth on roadside and informed the family members about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the dead body for post-mortem. Meanwhile, family members of the deceased youth has alleged murder as the youth had a fight with some youths last night.