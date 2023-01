Ganjam: The body of a youth found in farmland along Nimundia-Badachadiapada road under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district.

According to reports, the matter came to fore after some locals spotted the body and informed the police about the same.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that youth might have been murdered.

More details are awaited.