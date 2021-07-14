Youth’s Mutilated Body Found In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The mutilated body of a youth was found lying under the flyover at Pokhriput in the state capital, Bhubaneswar. The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

Reportedly, police got information about the mutilated body lying under the flyover. On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. Police suspected it to be a suicide case. Further investigation is underway to identify the deceased youth.