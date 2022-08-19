Youth’s Murder On Bhima Bhoi Hosp Premises: 3 Supari Killers Arrested

Bolangir: In a major breakthrough to the sensational murder incident of a 25-year-old youth, Aju Dora on the premises of Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital here, police today arrested three wanted contract (supari) killers in connection with the incident.

According to sources, Aju Dora, a resident of Sudapada, along with his mother used to sell food on a van on the hospital campus.

Notably, on August 16, two unidentified miscreants attacked the youth near the oxygen plant on the premises of the hospital resulting in his death on the spot. His mother also sustained critical injuries while trying to save him and is currently undergoing treatment.

While the exact cause behind the incident is still not clear, further details will be revealed soon after questioning of the accused persons.