Youth’s Murder In Jharsuguda: Accused Friend Nabbed From Hotel In Rourkela

Jharsuguda: Police have arrested a person for allegedly brutally murdering his friend Bipin Shah on Friday in Jharsuguda district. The accused has been identified as Dilip Shah of Chowkipada.

As per sources, Bipin had gone to his workplace and did not return till late at night. Following this, his elder brother, Nabin Kumar Shah launched a frantic search but in vain. Later, Bipin’s body was found lying with several cuts injuries at Cox Colony.

On being informed police reached the spot and recovered Rs 73,000 and a mobile phone from the backside of Bipin’s pocket. Following the incident, a special team was formed to nab the accused.

After pertinent efforts, the cops managed to nab the accused from Ratan Hotel near Rourkela bus stand. The cops also recovered a blood-stained dress, Rs 1,00,500, and two motorcycles from his procession.

During interrogation, Dilip confessed to his crime that he had committed murder to loot cash from Bipin, which he had collected from mobile shops from Bagdihi and Bamra.