Youth’s Murder For Opposing Drug Trade: Prime Accused Held

Bhubaneswar: Police on Monday apprehended the prime accused in connection with the murder case of P Subrat Rao alias Chandu. The arrestee has been identified as Ranju.

According to reports, Ranju confessed to her crime and revealed that Chandu was extorting money from her and threatening to make her arrest if she fails to pay the money.

Following this, Ranju and her husband attacked Chandu and his two friends with sharp-edged weapons. As a result, Chandu died on the spot and his two friends sustained grievous injuries.

For unversed, P Subrat Rao alias Chandu was brutally murdered in a slum area at Bhubaneswar’s Unit-8 on Friday night.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.