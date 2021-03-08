Youth’s Death In Bolangir Hosp Sparks Tension As Kin Cry Medical Negligence

Bolangir: Tension ran high at Santha Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir today over the death of a youth due to alleged medical negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Sumanta Behera (26), son of Anirudh Behera, hailing from Bhursipali village under Puintala police station limits in this district.

According to available information, Sumanta was admitted to the Medical College and Hospital due to a shortage of blood. On 7 March, Samanta’s family showed a hemoglobin report to Dr. Chhotarai Marandi. However, the doctor asked for another test and left.

Today morning family members of the deceased requested the staff to call the doctor as his health condition deteriorated. However, the nurse remained silent, saying the doctor had been called. The patient’s condition worsened as he did not get treatment, and breathed his last.

Consequently, the family members created a ruckus in the hospital premises, alleging medical negligence on the part of doctors and staff, the reason behind the death.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the villagers. However, some locals misbehaved with Dr. Prabhat Kumar Rath, Assistant Director, and DMO of DHH while discussing the matter.

As a result, police resorted to lathi-charge the protesters to bring the situation under control. The cops have arrested 10 persons, including Hemant Behera, brother of the deceased youth.

A case has been registered against DMO Dr. Prabhat Kumar Rath for medical negligence. Similarly, a counter case has been lodged against the villagers of Bursipalli for assaulting the DMO. Further investigation is underway into the matter, IIC Sangramkesari Patnaik said.