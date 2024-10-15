Malkangiri: The dead body of a youth was found with slit throat in a playground in MV8 village in Malkangiri district. The deceased has been identified as Milan Majumdar, a driver by profession.

While the murder took place last night, cops of Malkangari Adarsh police station arrived at the scene this morning and started an investigation. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that Milan has been murdered and thrown in that area.

Wine bottles and shoes were scattered at the scene, leading the police to suspect that Milan had been invited for a drink before being murdered. The murderers are absconding.

