Youth’s Body With Multiple Injuries Found In Balasore’s Soro 

Soro: The body of a youth with multiple injuries was found near the Simulia Tehsil office in Balasore district.

The deceased has been identified as Pradip Nayak, son of Upendra Nayak of the village.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body and informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the family member of the deceased has alleged that he was murdered by someone.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.