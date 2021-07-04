Youth’s Body Recovered From Sundargarh

Sundargarh: The body of an unidentified youth’s body has been recovered from the bypass in Sundargarh town on Sunday.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body lying near the Sadangi petrol pump in the morning and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

However, the exact circumstances that led to the youth’s death remained undetermined. Further investigation is underway in this regard.